BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics prices 5 mln share offering at $15 per share
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
March 11 Investment bank William Blair & Co appointed James O'Connor managing director and global head of venture capital coverage.
O'Connor joins from MVC Capital, where he led originations of venture capital, private equity and debt recapitalizations, William Blair said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
* Ovid Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
LIMA, May 4 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 889.6 million soles ($271.05 million) in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, up 11.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. That was down 0.6 percent from the prior quarter, Credicorp said, adding that its results were hit by a strong El Nino phenomenon. Storms and flooding linked to El Nino in February and March killed hundreds, damaged infrastructure, and prompted Peru's government to slash growth expectatio