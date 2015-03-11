Peru's Credicorp reports 11.8 pct rise in Q1 net profit

LIMA, May 4 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 889.6 million soles ($271.05 million) in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, up 11.8 percent from the same period a year earlier. That was down 0.6 percent from the prior quarter, Credicorp said, adding that its results were hit by a strong El Nino phenomenon. Storms and flooding linked to El Nino in February and March killed hundreds, damaged infrastructure, and prompted Peru's government to slash growth expectatio