Jan 9 Investment banking and asset management
firm William Blair & Co added Todd Speece as managing director
and head of West Coast equity capital market at its investment
banking arm.
Based in San Francisco, Speece will be responsible for
helping source, structure and execute equity financing across
the company's core growth verticals.
Speece, who comes with nearly 20 years of experience in the
equity capital markets, has previously worked with Raymond James
in San Francisco and Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis.
