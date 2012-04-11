By Paul Casciato
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 Suave and brutal British
superspy James Bond will find himself in the thick of danger at
the end of the swinging '60s in a new, official novel by author
William Boyd due out next year.
The best-selling British novelist told Reuters on Thursday
that he will put his knowledge of Cold War espionage to good use
to pen the next adventure of the 007 character created by Ian
Fleming, who has grown into a global book and film phenomenon.
Boyd is the third writer in recent years to be invited by
the Fleming estate to write an official Bond novel. U.S.
thriller writer Jeffery Deaver wrote "Carte Blanche" in 2011,
and Sebastian Faulks' "Devil May Care" was published to mark
Fleming's 100th birthday in 2008.
The author of "Restless", "A Good Man in Africa", "An
Ice-Cream War" and movie and TV screenplays said the Cold War
espionage genre runs through a lot of his writing. He has worked
with three of the actors who have played Bond and has been close
to the story since he was a boy.
"I never met Fleming, but I knew somebody who knew him very
well and I've written about Fleming quite a lot and I actually
put him in one of my novels," Boyd said.
"There's been a kind of Bond/Fleming motif in my life for a
long time, so it's rather spooky and serendipitous."
While Boyd has sworn to keep the details and title of the
next 007 adventure secret, he said the book will mark a return
to the classic Bond character in his mid-40s who is navigating
the end of the swinging '60s. He declined to be drawn into
conversation on any of the countries Bond might travel to.
Boyd - whose latest novel "Waiting for Sunrise" came out in
February - said his previous espionage-themed books and time
spent in late 1960s London during his youth made him comfortable
with the subject matter.
"I've written two novels that deal with espionage and quite
a few of my novels have elements of plot that are to do with
duplicity and covert operations," Boyd said.
The challenge for Boyd is to try and put his own stamp on a
global franchise that has seen Bond leap off the pages into a
film series that celebrates a high-tech contemporary character
-- currently played by Daniel Craig -- and the official literary
figure who remains closer to Fleming's original template.
"Inevitably, there will be a kind of Boydian element in the
new novel," he said.
The book, which is yet to be titled, will be published in
the U.K. in late 2013 by Jonathan Cape - Fleming's original
publisher and an imprint of Vintage Publishing - and by
HarperCollins in North America.
With the original James Bond movie "Dr. No" celebrating its
50th anniversary this year, and the release in October of new
Bond film "Skyfall," there will be plenty of buzz to build on
ahead of the novel's release.
The Bond catalogue is one of the most prized in publishing,
with global sales totalling more than 100 million copies.
Ian Fleming's estate said earlier this year it had signed a
10-year deal with the Random House Group to publish the James
Bond back list both in print and e-book format.
Boyd said the negotiations with the Fleming estate took a
bit longer to finalise than his decision to take up the
challenge when he was first asked to be the next Bond author.
"I should be so lucky was my instant response."
