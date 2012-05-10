* Company keeps 2012 guidance unchanged

COPENHAGEN, May 10 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding said it enjoyed strong growth and gained market share in the first quarter as the growing ranks of the elderly shielded it from the world's economic woes.

The company, which counts Switzerland's Sonova, Denmark's GN Store Nord and Germany's Siemens among its rivals, said it still expected revenue growth of 5-9 percent and a rise in operating profit this year.

"In the first quarter, our core business - wholesale of hearing aids - succeeded in keeping good momentum, with strong unit growth and once again captured market shares," the company said in a statement.

"This growth (of the global market) was driven by stable development in the increasing elderly population and is still only to a minor degree impacted by macro-economic trends," William Demant Holding A/S said in a statement.

It said it expected the global hearing aid market to grow 2-4 percent in volume terms for the year.

The U.S. hearing aid market grew by 4-5 percent in the first quarter, which was a slight increase on the historic growth rate, William Demant said.

Demand both from the U.S. private sector and the Veterans Affairs administration contributed to the positive trend, the company said.

Europe saw positive unit growth in most major markets, though the market was characterised by periodic fluctuations from country to country, and European growth overall was slightly below U.S. market growth, it said.

Shares in William Demant Holding were up 0.6 percent by 0840 GMT against a 1.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Will Waterman)