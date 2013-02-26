COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Danish hearing aid maker
William Demant Holding expects revenues to grow faster
than the market this year and forecast a rise in its operating
profit, even as 2012 earnings missed expectations, it said on
Tuesday.
Its operating profit for the full year fell to 1.65 billion
crowns ($292.22 million) from 1.71 billion a year earlier and
came short of expectations for 1.7 billion crowns.
"In 2013, we expect organic revenue growth in our wholesale
of hearing aids to exceed market growth rates by 3-5 percentage
points in local currencies and thus expect to continue to
increase our market share," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)