STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Danish hearing aid maker
William Demant Holding on Wednesday slightly lowered
its forecast for operating profit for the year due to negative
currency hedging effects.
The company said hedging effects would hit operating profit
by around 140 million Danish crowns ($24.02 million) compared to
2011.
"Overall, we now expect to realise an operating profit for
2012 on par with or just short of the level we realised in
2011," the company said in a statement.
The company, which competes with Switzerland's Sonova
, Denmark's GN Store Nord and Germany's Siemens
, had previously expected operating profit this year
to exceed last year.
($1 = 5.8276 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)