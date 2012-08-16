COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant Holding reported a smaller-than-expected rise in first-half profits and said it expected zero value growth in the global hearing aid market this year as prices fall.

The group kept its full-year 2012 guidance unchanged on Thursday as it also forecast a more positive exchange rate effect on revenue than previously.

The company, which counts Switzerland's Sonova, Denmark's GN Store Nord and Germany's Siemens among its rivals, said it still expected revenue growth of 5-9 percent and a rise in operating profit this year from 2011.

First half operating profit rose to 864 million Danish crowns ($142.56 million) from 806 million in the corresponding period last year, below an average 937 million crowns estimate in a Reuters poll.

Revenue for the first half increased 9.2 percent to 4.26 billion crowns, roughly meeting an average 4.30 billion crowns estimate in the poll. ($1 = 6.0604 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)