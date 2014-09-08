LONDON, Sept 8 William Grant & Sons Ltd, the
UK-based maker of Glenfiddich whisky and Hendrick's Gin, has
acquired Drambuie for an undisclosed price, the company said on
Monday.
Drambuie, a blend of Scotch whisky, spices and honey whose
history goes back to 1745, was put up for sale earlier this year
by its owners, the MacKinnon family.
Earlier press reports said the sale of Drambuie was expected
to be in the area of 100 million pounds ($161.18 million), but a
William Grant spokesman declined to comment on the price.
This is the latest in a string of spirits deals this year,
including the sale of United Spirits' Whyte & Mackay
to Emperador, Campari's purchases of Fratelli
Averna and Forty Creek and the sale of Loch Lomond Distillery to
Exponent Private Equity.
($1 = 0.6204 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise
Heavens)