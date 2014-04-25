Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
LONDON, April 25 William Hill Plc
* Says q1 operating profit down 14 percent versus year ago
* To close a portfolio of 109 shops before end of year.
* To close a portfolio of 109 shops before end of year.
* Estimates it will incur around £23-24m of exceptional cost from closures
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat