BRIEF-R&I affirms Sumitomo Riko's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
May 23 William Hill Plc
* William hill plc statement re new banking deal
* Announces that it has signed a new bank loan agreement, entering into a five-year £540m committed multi-currency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks.
* New facility expires in may 2019 and replaces group's existing revolving credit facility, which was due to expire in november 2015.
* New facility continues group's current financial covenant obligations which are for net debt/ebitda to be not more than 3.5 times and for ebitda/net cash interest to be not less than 3.0 times.
* Group expects to pay c£4.5m of arrangement and participation fees and associated costs, which will be charged to income statement over life of new facility.
* Group will incur c£2m of one-off non-cash exceptional costs arising from accelerated amortisation of fees related to replaced deal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Aryzta announces that following a review of five months of trading ending December 2016, the underlying fully diluted eps is tracking c. 20 pct behind prior year.
* Reports preliminary 4Q16 revenue growth of 8.0 pct and comparable growth of 3.8 pct