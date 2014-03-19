BRIEF-Swedol says March sales up 21.6 pct yr/yr
* Says March sales +21.6 percent year/year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
March 19 William Hill PLC : * Notes the announcement by the UK government that it intends to increase the
rate on machine games duty on b2 content from 20% to 25%. * Based on 2013 b2 gaming machine gross win, had this rate applied in 2013 it
would have cost the business an additional £16M. * This measure is expected to take effect from 1 March 2015. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
STOCKHOLM, April 18 The world's second-biggest fashion retailer, Swedish H&M, reported on Tuesday a 6 percent increase in local-currency March sales, just below a preliminary reading.