BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 British bookmaker William Hill PLC on Friday named its interim Chief Executive Philip Bowcock as CEO, ending a seven-month-long search for a permanent CEO.
The betting chain has been without a permanent chief executive since James Henderson's departure last July after failing to deliver enough growth in online and international gambling.
Philip was appointed interim CEO in July and was previously the company's chief financial officer. (Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.