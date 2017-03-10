(Adds details, background, shares)
March 10 British bookmaker William Hill Plc
promoted interim Chief Executive Philip Bowcock to its
top job on Friday, ending an over seven-month-long search for a
permanent CEO.
The betting chain has not had a permanent chief executive
since James Henderson's departure in July after he failed to
deliver enough growth in online and international gambling.
William Hill shares were up 1.5 percent at 273.7 pence.
The company said last month it expected to improve its
performance this year following a 10 percent decline in 2016
operating profit.
Bowcock joined William Hill in November 2015 as chief
financial officer from cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc
with no prior experience in the gambling industry.
"Since his appointment as Interim CEO last July, Philip has
driven the business forward at real pace and we have seen
important progress across our Online, Retail and international
businesses over that time," William Hill Chairman Gareth Davis
said in a statement.
The London-based bookmaker has missed out on a consolidation
spree in the gambling sector in recent years, even as rivals
have expanded through mergers.
It abandoned merger talks with Canada's Amaya Inc
in October after opposition from a leading investor.
A month before that, casino and bingo hall operator Rank
Group Plc and online betting firm 888 ended
efforts to buy William Hill after it rejected a revised offer.
Meanwhile, Ladbrokes merged with Gala Coral in
November. Paddy Power and Betfair joined forces in 2015.
As chief executive, Bowcock will receive a 9 percent
increase in his annual salary to 600,000 pounds ($729,480),
William Hill said.
($1 = 0.8225 pounds)
(Reporting by Tenzin Pema and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)