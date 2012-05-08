By Keith Weir
LONDON May 8 Shareholders in William Hill
, Britain's biggest bookmaker, joined a growing rebellion
over executive pay, with almost half voting against a 1.2
million pound ($1.9 million) retention bonus for the chief
executive.
William Hill said on Tuesday 49.9 percent of proxy votes
were against the pay package, and 50.1 percent for.
Chairman Gareth Davis declared the resolution passed after a
show of hands at the AGM. "In bookmakers' parlance, it was a
short head," Davis told Reuters after the vote.
The non-binding vote reflects a "shareholder spring" over
excessive rewards for bosses of Britain's top companies. The
backlash prompted the departure of insurer Aviva's CEO
Andrew Moss on Tuesday.
William Hill's CEO Ralph Topping, who has worked for the
company since 1973, will be entitled to the bonus in shares if
he stays on until the end of next year.
"I am a man of my word and I will not renege on that deal,"
Davis told shareholders, referring to the pay agreement which
was announced last June when Topping turned 60.
"We have no intention of backing off...the management of
William Hill is demonstrably creating value for all
shareholders," Davis told shareholders, noting that proxy vote
adviser ISS had been urging a rejection of the deal.
William Hill shares, which have risen over 30 percent in the
last 12 months, fell 1.9 percent to 267 pence at 1239 GMT on
Tuesday, underperforming the FTSE midcap index.
Many of the around 150 shareholders at the meeting in
central London applauded Topping when he gave a presentation on
the company performance.
Davis said that William Hill - which has had a resilient
performance during the economic downturn and outperformed its
British rivals - was a successful business and the deal was
designed to lock in the services of one of the most experienced
executives in the industry.
"For a very reasonable additional cost, we have secured Mr
Topping's services I hope well beyond the end of 2013," he told
shareholders during the meeting.
Topping, who has been CEO since 2008, had a basic salary of
600,000 pounds in 2011 and a total package of 1.71 million
pounds, up from 1.65 million the previous year.