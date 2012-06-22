* William Hill confirms Nevada licence award
* Approval clears way to launch first U.S. operation
LONDON, June 22 British bookmaker William Hill
will launch its first U.S. operation when it completes
three acquisitions next week, following the award of a licence
by the Nevada Gaming Commission.
William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, had announced the
purchase last year of the American companies but the deal was
conditional on the granting of the licence.
The green light from the Nevada Gaming Commission after a
hearing on Thursday allows the British firm to begin offering
sports betting on mobile devices and positions the company to be
among the first out of the gate should legal restrictions on
U.S. online gaming be lifted.
"This now enables us to establish William Hill's first ever
U.S. operation, an important part of our international growth
strategy," said Chief Executive Ralph Topping.
The company would combine its own brand and product range
with the local footprint established by the three firms - AWI,
Brandywine and Cal Neva, he said.
The acquisitions are expected to be completed on June 27 for
approximately $49m in total.
A familiar name on the British high street, William Hill
generated more than 90 percent of its revenues in Britain last
year but is seeking to expand in regulated overseas markets. It
was one of a number of British companies granted licences this
month for online gaming in Spain.