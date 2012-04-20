* Q1 group net revenue up 12 pct
* Group operating profit up 19 pct
* Board confident in its FY expectations
LONDON, April 20 Britain's biggest bookmaker
William Hill said first-quarter profit rose 19 percent
as marketing drives and a new mobile application helped attract
customers.
William Hill on Friday said online revenues grew 33 percent
in the quarter with sports betting exceeding 50 million pounds
($80.31 million) of turnover in a single week for the first
time.
The firm, which has around 2,370 betting shops and takes
more than a million bets a day, said that as well as a strong
online performance, profits were also been boosted by a 5
percent rise in retail revenues. Group revenue grew by 12
percent.
"The strong performance across the business in the first
quarter is pleasing... with positive underlying trends at this
relatively early stage in the year, the board remains confident
in its expectations for the full year," it said in a statement.
"Our mobile performance is now benefiting from our
Sportsbook app being available in the Apple App Store, giving us
access to thousands of new customers who have never bet with
William Hill before."
It added that mobile turnover reached 11 million pounds in a
single week. Over the counter bets dropped 2 percent in the
period as bad weather in February and fewer horse racing
fixtures hurt trade, the company said.
Rival British bookmaker Ladbrokes on Thursday
reported growing revenue at its online business, which it said
was starting to catch up with competitors after a hefty
investment programme.
Shares in William Hill closed at 266.8 pence on Thursday,
valuing the business at nearly 1.9 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6226
British pounds)