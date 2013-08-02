* UK bookmaker defends push into Australia
* Has expanded online, internationally
* Shares fall after stellar run, outlook, Australia weigh
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Aug 2 William Hill said its
expansion into Australia would pay off after results on Friday
highlighted weak points in the new business and helped to send
shares in the British bookmaker into retreat from record highs.
Expanding from its base on the British high street, the
bookmaker has spent almost 900 million pounds ($1.36 billion)
this year to buy out its online partner and acquire rival
gambling company Sportingbet, taking it into Australia for the
first time.
First half earnings came in just ahead of forecasts but also
showed that Sportingbet was paying a hefty premium in Australia
to sign up new customers compared with what William Hill spends.
William Hill shares fell 7 percent on Friday, the largest
fall in the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares and a
setback after the stock had climbed more than 70 percent over
the past year.
Analysts said initial returns from Australia were lower than
expected and that favourable sports results could not
necessarily be maintained, tempting investors to cash in gains.
"You really have to ask yourself if all the good news is
priced in," says Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.
"Investors are taking a look on the shares and thinking it's
time to take some profits."
AUSTRALIAN FAILINGS
Chief Executive Ralph Topping defended the Sportingbet deal,
noting that Australia was one of the world's largest online
gambling markets.
"You never buy a perfect business. This business has a lot
going for it but there are imperfections in it and there is
upside for us on the digital side," Topping told reporters.
"This was the last significant asset in Australia and we
bought it and we take a long-term view of businesses," he said,
defending the 459 million pound deal completed in March.
William Hill, which has about 2,400 British betting shops,
also paid 424 million pounds in April to buy out a minority
stake in its online business from software group Playtech
.
Topping, who has worked for William Hill for more than four
decades, said the company planned to beef up the Australian
website, offer gamblers more wagers and improve marketing.
He cited as a model the turnaround in online business in
Britain where William Hill has become the leading player in a
fragmented market over the past five years.
The Australian online gambling market is estimated to be
worth around 6 billion Australian dollars ($5.4 billion)
annually. Sportingbet, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and
Australia's Tabcorp are the three leading players.
At present, Australia accounts for less than 10 percent of
William Hill's turnover.
The share price fall was a surprise for a group that has
been a market favourite for some time. The company's growth over
the past year has not only propelled it into the FTSE 100 but
cemented its place as Europe's largest listed gambling company.