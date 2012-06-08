LONDON, June 8 William Hill, Britain's
largest bookmaker, has moved a step closer to winning a licence
to operate in Nevada after the state's Gaming Control Board
backed its application.
The final licensing hurdle is when William Hill executives
appear in front of the Nevada Gaming Commission on June 21, the
company said in a statement on Friday.
William Hill agreed last year to buy three U.S. businesses -
American Wagering Inc, Brandywine and Cal Neva Sportsbook - for
just over $50 million and needs the licence to complete the
deals. The three businesses operate outlets within Nevada
casinos offering betting on sports events.
William Hill generated more than 90 percent of its net
revenues in Britain last year but is seeking to expand
internationally into regulated markets. It is one of a number of
British companies granted licences for online gaming in Spain
this month.
"This is not a transformational event for William Hill but
it is a positive development for the company," said Nick Batram
of Peel Hunt, who rates the stock a "buy".
William Hill shares were 1.8 Pence lower at 270.5 pence at
0840 GMT on Friday.
Nevada is expected to license online poker operations
shortly and a number of other states may follow suit. However,
online sports betting is set to remain unlawful.