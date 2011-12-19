Dec 19 William Lyon Homes has filed for
pre-packaged bankruptcy protection to recapitalise the company
by cutting debt, after the U.S. homebuilder won creditor support
for its reorganisation plan.
During the reorganisation, expected to be completed within
90 days, William Lyon Homes will continue normal business
operations. The company said it intended to continue to pay
trade creditors and suppliers.
The reorganisation approved by key stakeholders provides new
capital investments of $85 million and strengthens the company's
long-term capital structure by eliminating short-term debt
maturities and reducing interest expense.
About $180 million of its principal debt will be eliminated,
resulting in a 37 percent reduction in overall debt, the company
said.
The Lyon family will invest $25 million for 20 percent
common equity, and warrants for an additional 9.1 percent, the
company said.
The senior secured lender will receive a $235 million
secured note, while the company's senior noteholders will
exchange $284 million in principal of existing senior notes for
$75 million in secured notes.
Senior noteholders will also receive 28.5 percent common
equity, the company said.
The company has also secured a commitment for a new $30
million credit facility from its senior secured lender, which
will be used to support operations.
"The added resources should assure our customers, trade
partners and the communities we serve that William Lyon Homes
has the financial flexibility to complete our recapitalisation
process efficiently," chief operating officer William Lyon said.
William Lyon Homes builds single family detached and
attached homes in Arizona, California and Nevada.
The case is William Lyon Homes, Case No. 11-14019, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.