Dec 19 William Lyon Homes has filed for pre-packaged bankruptcy protection to recapitalise the company by cutting debt, after the U.S. homebuilder won creditor support for its reorganisation plan.

During the reorganisation, expected to be completed within 90 days, William Lyon Homes will continue normal business operations. The company said it intended to continue to pay trade creditors and suppliers.

The reorganisation approved by key stakeholders provides new capital investments of $85 million and strengthens the company's long-term capital structure by eliminating short-term debt maturities and reducing interest expense.

About $180 million of its principal debt will be eliminated, resulting in a 37 percent reduction in overall debt, the company said.

The Lyon family will invest $25 million for 20 percent common equity, and warrants for an additional 9.1 percent, the company said.

The senior secured lender will receive a $235 million secured note, while the company's senior noteholders will exchange $284 million in principal of existing senior notes for $75 million in secured notes.

Senior noteholders will also receive 28.5 percent common equity, the company said.

The company has also secured a commitment for a new $30 million credit facility from its senior secured lender, which will be used to support operations.

"The added resources should assure our customers, trade partners and the communities we serve that William Lyon Homes has the financial flexibility to complete our recapitalisation process efficiently," chief operating officer William Lyon said.

William Lyon Homes builds single family detached and attached homes in Arizona, California and Nevada.

The case is William Lyon Homes, Case No. 11-14019, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.