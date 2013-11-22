Nov 21 Williams Partners LP said it
received federal approval to expand Transco, the nation's
largest natural gas pipeline system, to serve Dominion Resources
Inc's new 1,358-megawatt gas power plant in Virginia.
The approval from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for
Transco's $300 million expansion would serve Dominion's unit in
Brunswick County and help replace generating capacity from
retiring coal-fired plants.
Of the total expanded capacity, more than 90 percent will
serve Dominion Virginia Power's new power plant. The rest will
serve Piedmont Natural Gas Company's local distribution
business in North Carolina.
The Virginia Southside Expansion is part of $2.2 billion of
Transco growth projects that Williams Partners plans to bring
into service by 2017.
The Transco pipeline is a 10,200 mile-long line that has a
current system capacity of about 10.15 million dekatherms per
day (dth/d), which is enough natural gas to serve the equivalent
of more than 42 million homes.