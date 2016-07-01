(Adds comments by former directors, shareholder comments,
Williams statement, share price, company background)
By Mike Stone and Michael Flaherty
July 1 Williams Cos Inc's board stood by
CEO Alan Armstrong and named a new chairman on Friday after six
directors resigned following a failed attempt to unseat him.
Williams appointed director Kathleen Cooper as the company's
new chairman, adding in a news release that Armstrong is the
"right Chief Executive Officer for Williams."
Two of the directors who stepped down filed responses of
their own on Friday, with one promising to be more effective
driving changes at Williams from outside the board.
The U.S. oil pipeline company now finds itself with nearly
half of its board wiped out, its business under pressure from
depressed energy prices and without a public takeover partner
for the first time since September 2015.
Thursday's resignations from the company's 13-member board
came a day after Energy Transfer Equity walked away from
its more than $20 billion deal to buy Williams after months of
rancor between the rival pipeline companies.
The six directors resigned after failing to obtain majority
support on the board to fire Armstrong, Reuters reported on
Thursday.
Former Chairman Frank MacInnis and directors Ralph Izzo,
Eric Mandelblatt, Keith Meister, Steven Nance and Laura Sugg
disagreed with the direction of the board and resigned, the
company said, adding that it will evaluate the appropriate size
and composition of the board. Williams' stock was down 4.7
percent at $20.62 on Friday.
Meister is the founder of hedge fund Corvex Management and
Mandelblatt runs Soroban Capital Partners, which collectively
own 8.4 percent of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams.
The two showed no signs of exiting their Williams positions
amid the turmoil.
Meister, Williams' third-largest shareholder, explained his
resignation in a regulatory filing on Friday, saying that
remaining a director would send the wrong signal that he
supported Armstrong.
"I believe I will be more effective from outside the Company
than within, and will seek to protect our interests and the
interest of other shareholders from outside this diminished
Boardroom," Meister said in a letter to the board.
Mandelblatt, whose fund is the sixth-largest shareholder,
said "it has unfortunately become evident that the CEO of the
Company, Alan Armstrong, is incapable of maximizing shareholder
value and, instead, is primarily focused on maintaining his role
as CEO."
Not all Williams investors share that view.
"Alan is a fine choice, there has been a lot of uncertainty
in the company amongst the employees and Alan is a stabilizing
force," said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise
Capital Advisors LLC, the company's tenth-largest shareholder.
Still, shareholders who want representation on the new board
have an opportunity when Williams schedules its annual meeting,
which was delayed by the ETE negotiations. Williams bylaws also
allow shareholders to nominate directors outside of the annual
meeting process, through a written consent process, according to
its proxy statement.
In response to Corvex's and Soroban's filing a Williams
representative said in a statement: "The Board and management
look forward to speaking with stockholders in the coming weeks
to hear their views and outline the Company's strategic plan for
the future."
(Reporting by Mike Stone, Michael Flaherty and Michael Erman in
New York and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Matthew Lewis)