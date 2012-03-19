March 19 Williams struck a $2.5 billion
deal to buy a natural gas gathering and processing business in
the Marcellus shale, boosting its presence natural gas
liquids-rich region.
Williams is buying the Caiman Eastern Midstream business, a
unit of privately held Caiman Energy, through its master limited
partnership Williams Partners LP. Williams owns 72
percent of Williams Partners, as well as the MLP's general
partner.
Caiman Energy is backed by private equity investors
including EnCap Investments L.P. and Highstar Capital. The
midstream unit is located in northern West Virginia,
southwestern Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.
The existing physical assets Williams is buying include a
gathering system, two processing facilities and a fractionator,
the company said. There are also planned expansions to the
system currently under construction.
Williams Partners is also planning to launch a joint venture
with Caiman Energy to develop oil and gas infrastructure in the
nearby Utica shale, primarily in Ohio and northwest
Pennsylvania.