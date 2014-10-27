Oct 26 Williams Partners LP and Access Midstream Partners LP amended the terms of their merger agreement, said pipeline operator Williams Companies Inc , which owns controlling interests in the two master limited partnerships.

Under the revised terms, Williams Partners will merge with a subsidiary of Access Midstream in a unit-for-unit exchange at a ratio of 0.86672 common units of Access Midstream for every Williams common unit.

Williams first proposed the merger in June, with Access Midstream acquiring William Partners at an exchange ratio of 0.85 plus an additional $0.81 per Williams Partners' common unit in cash or additional Access Midstream common units.

Williams said it agreed to reduce the exchange ratio it would receive in the merger to offset the about $1.02 of value provided to the Williams Partners' public unit holders.

After the deal, Williams Partners will be wholly owned by Access Midstream and the merged master limited partnership (MLP) will be named Williams Partners LP.

The transaction between Access Midstream and Williams gives the deal a total transaction value of about $50 billion, the companies said in a statement late on Sunday.

Upon completion of the deal, expected by early 2015, the merged MLP is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of about $5 billion in 2015, the companies said.

Williams Partners owns interests in three major interstate pipelines which, combined, deliver 14 percent of the natural gas consumed in the United States. Access owns and operates more than 6,300 miles of natural gas pipelines across nine states. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)