NEW YORK, March 23 Energy Transfer Equity
on Wednesday cut its expectations for commercial
synergies from its takeover of rival pipeline company Williams
Cos Inc, due in part to lower oil prices and the
increased cost of capital.
Energy Transfer now expects that the base case for earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from
commercial synergies from the deal is about $170 million a year
by 2020, it said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. It had previously expected more than $2 billion of
annual EBITDA by 2020 from the synergies.
