Aug 1 Williams Companies Inc, a U.S. pipeline company, reported lower second quarter earnings on Wednesday, as a steep drop in natural gas liquids margins hurt results.

Williams, which warned on results last month, reported net income of $132 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $227 million, or 38 cents per share a year ago.

Earnings excluding items were 22 cents a share, in line with the company's prior forecast.