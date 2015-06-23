By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 23
HOUSTON, June 23 Williams Companies Inc
has spurned Energy Transfer Equity's $48 billion
takeover offer for now but a tie-up would give the company a
dominant position in the fastest-growing natural gas market in
the United States: the Northeast's Marcellus Shale.
The deal, which would be one of the largest pipeline
acquisitions ever, also would give Energy Transfer Chief
Executive Kelcy Warren a new foothold in the deepwater Gulf of
Mexico.
Williams' presence in the natural gas-heavy Marcellus and
nearby Utica shale would fill a gap in Energy Transfer Equity's
portfolio.
"ETE wants to be a larger player in the Northeast," Evercore
ISI analyst Timm Schneider said in a note to investors on
Tuesday. "An acquisition of Williams would put them in the
region right away."
Williams said on Sunday it had rejected the unsolicited
offer as too low.
Williams CEO Alan Armstrong has in the past touted his
company's big bet on natural gas growth as inefficient coal
plants and more costly fuel oil are phased out in the Northeast.
Energy Transfer Equity oversees Energy Transfer Partners
and Sunoco Logistics Partners, both major
pipeline and logistics players in domestic onshore shale oil and
gas plays.
While they have big projects in development in the Marcellus
and Utica, Williams gathered 38 percent of the natural gas
volumes from those fields in the first quarter this year,
according to a company presentation.
Energy Transfer's Revolution project aims to build gas
gathering pipelines in the Marcellus, but it will not come
online until 2017.
Williams and its master limited partnership, Williams
Partners LP, also are pouring more than $5 billion into
expansions of the company's 9,600-mile (15,449 km) Texas-to-New
York Transco natural gas pipeline network.
Energy-focused investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co
said on Tuesday that Marcellus volumes would be directed to
Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics assets.
The bank also said Transco would allow Energy Transfer
Equity to compete with Kinder Morgan Inc's Tennessee Gas
Pipeline and Sempra Energy's Texas Eastern Transmission
pipeline, both of which move U.S. Gulf Coast gas to the
Northeast.
A Williams merger also would add three oil and gas
production platforms and four major deepwater Gulf of Mexico oil
pipelines to Energy Transfer Equity's lineup.
The platforms include Gulfstar, which started up last year
and can produce up to 80,000 barrels per day of oil and 172
million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
"Minimal asset overlap benefits both footprints as new
commercial opportunities (are) likely to develop,"
energy-focused investment bank Tudor Pickering said.
