BRIEF-Dashang's 2016 net profit up 6.2 pct y/y
* Says 2016 net profit up 6.2 percent y/y at 703.0 million yuan ($102.14 million)
Dec 2 Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC :
* Announces new multi-year technology partnership agreement and sponsorship with Avanade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tupperware brands reports first quarter 2017 sales and EPS above high end of guidance; raises full year sales and earnings outlook