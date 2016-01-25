Jan 25 Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP
, a master limited partnership of Williams Companies Inc
, cut its 2016 capital budget by about $1 billion, or by
almost a third, to $2 billion.
The company said the spending plan reduction was due to
delays and cancellations in its projects on the back of the
current commodity price environment as well as sharply higher
costs of raising capital.
Oil prices remain near 12-year lows as global supply
continues to outstrip demand.
"We continue to execute on critical demand-driven
infrastructure projects that serve the long-term natural gas
needs of local distribution companies, electric power
generation, LNG and industrial sources," said Alan Armstrong,
chief executive officer of Williams Partners LP.
The Oklahoma-based company's shares was up 7.1 percent at
$21 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
