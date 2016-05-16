(Adds background)
May 15 Energy Transfer Equity LP on
Sunday accused its buyout target Williams Companies Inc
of filing a third lawsuit against it in an attempt to gain
leverage in any future deal talks between the two pipeline
companies.
Williams filed its latest lawsuit in a Delaware court on
Friday to prevent ETE, which has said the economics of its
takeover of Williams have been altered by the fall in oil
prices, from terminating that deal..
"...We believe Williams' latest lawsuit is an attempt to
gain undue leverage in and undermine future discussions
regarding the pending merger and will only result in further
delay," ETE Chief Executive Kelcy Warren said in a statement on
Sunday.
Williams on Sunday declined to comment. The company has
alleged that ETE is looking into ways to walk away from the
tie-up even though the terms of the deal would not allow that
before June 28.
Dallas-based ETE said it is asking the Williams board to
reconsider whether it still recommends its shareholders approve
the deal given material changes since they reached agreement on
Sept. 28 for ETE to acquire Williams in a transaction originally
valued at nearly $33 billion.
ETE said last month that its lawyers may not be able to
deliver an important tax opinion for its takeover of Williams,
throwing the agreed acquisition into doubt.
The company said that before the suit was filed, it was
making progress towards clearing all comments by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and finalizing a prospectus
for Williams' shareholders.
ETE also said that Williams has prevented it from reaching
out to its board and did not respond to its requests before
filing the lawsuit.
ETE slashed its expectations from the Williams deal in
March saying that cost savings could be all but wiped out by low
oil prices and higher capital costs.
ETE had said, in a SEC filing, that it expects the base case
for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization from commercial synergies from the deal to be about
$170 million a year by 2020, compared with previous forecasts of
more than $2 billion.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams had also filed a suit earlier
against ETE in Delaware to stop a controversial offering of
preferred shares to its top shareholders. It has also sued
Warren in Texas over the same offering.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)