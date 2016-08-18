Aug 18 Enterprise Product Partners LP
approached Williams Companies Inc earlier this summer
about an acquisition that would combine the two U.S. oil and gas
pipeline companies, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
A rise in Williams' shares over the last two months means
that Enterprise Product Partners's offer currently carries
little or no premium, and Williams never made an official
response to the approach, one of the people said. Enterprise
Product Partners has not pursued the matter further either, the
source added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions were confidential. Enterprise Product Partners and
Williams offered no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Erman in New York; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)