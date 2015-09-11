Sept 11 Spectra Energy Corp has exited
the auction process for rival pipeline company The Williams
Companies Inc, raising the possibility that Energy
Transfer Equity LP could succeed in buying the company,
people familiar with the discussions said.
Williams put itself up for auction in June after it rejected
an acquisition proposal from rival ETE. At the time, the bid was
worth $53.1 billion, including the assumption of the company's
debt. It was contingent upon Williams' canceling its plans to
acquire the portion of its pipeline subsidiary Williams Partners
LP that it does not already own for $14 billion.
Williams Cos said it rejected the offer because it
undervalued the company. Its stock dropped $1.30 on Friday to
$42.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Representatives for Williams, Spectra and ETE declined to
comment, and the sources asked not to be named because they were
not authorized to discuss the talks publicly.
Last weekend, Williams' board met to weigh options,
including buyout offers collected in August, people briefed on
the talks said. Williams is still deciding whether to remain
independent or sell itself to ETE, people familiar with the
discussions said.
ETE and Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams are negotiating, the
sources said, and are trying to agree over the share portion of
the offer. ETE is offering new shares that have never traded in
the public market and therefore Williams believes that the
valuation for those shares is untested, the people said.
Analysts following the transaction said if Williams decides
not to sell itself to ETE, the latter could launch a tender
offer for Williams' outstanding shares in an appeal directly to
shareholders. In a July 7 press release, ETE said "ETE remains
fully committed to taking the necessary steps to implement the
proposed transaction with Williams."
Many industry sources believe that statement means ETE could
launch a hostile takeover if discussions fall through.
(Reporting by Mike Stone, editing by Dan Wilchins and Dan
Grebler)