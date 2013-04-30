NEW YORK, April 30 Several natural gas companies
have filed with federal energy regulators motions to intervene
related to Williams Cos Inc Northeast Connector project
that would funnel more gas into the New York city area.
Williams filed a request on April 9 with the U.S. Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for a certificate of public
convenience and necessity to move the project ahead, which
prompted the filings of these motions of intervention.
Companies that deliver gas to consumers typically file
these motions with FERC concerning to protect the interests of
their existing customers if they hold capacity on the line.
The Northeast Connector would expand capacity on Williams
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline (Transco) by modifying three
existing compressor stations located in Pennsylvania and New
Jersey to deliver, roughly, an additional 100 million cubic feet
per day of gas to New York. The pipeline itself would not be
expanded.
New Jersey Natural Resources (NJNG) on Monday filed a motion
of intervention.
"Although NJNG does not have any particular concerns or
objections to Transco's filing at this time, we will continue to
monitor this proceeding to ensure that its interests and those
of its customers are protected," a spokesman said.
Exelon Corp filed a similar motion on April 16 on
behalf of its gas delivery companies in Maryland, Pennsylvania,
and northern Illinois.
Exelon "submitted the filing in order to monitor this case,
as we routinely do when we have an interest in the outcome of a
proceeding," a spokesman said.
Williams has asked FERC to grant the authorizations by Oct.
1, 2013, and plans to put the line in service by November 2014.
National Grid has signed up to take the project's
capacity.
Companies have been incrementally building pipelines to
deliver gas to U.S. Northeast markets as producers have ramped
up production in the Marcellus Shale, a natural gas-rich basin
sitting under several U.S. east coast states.
Frigid weather in January sent prices on Transco Zone 6, the
New York citygate, to a 5-year high at $38 per million British
thermal units, on average.
"We are responding to our customers' need for more supply to
keep up with the demand they are seeing in their market," said
Chris Stockton, a Williams spokesman, in Houston.