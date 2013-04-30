NEW YORK, April 30 Several natural gas companies have filed with federal energy regulators motions to intervene related to Williams Cos Inc Northeast Connector project that would funnel more gas into the New York city area.

Williams filed a request on April 9 with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to move the project ahead, which prompted the filings of these motions of intervention.

Companies that deliver gas to consumers typically file these motions with FERC concerning to protect the interests of their existing customers if they hold capacity on the line.

The Northeast Connector would expand capacity on Williams Transcontinental Gas Pipeline (Transco) by modifying three existing compressor stations located in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to deliver, roughly, an additional 100 million cubic feet per day of gas to New York. The pipeline itself would not be expanded.

New Jersey Natural Resources (NJNG) on Monday filed a motion of intervention.

"Although NJNG does not have any particular concerns or objections to Transco's filing at this time, we will continue to monitor this proceeding to ensure that its interests and those of its customers are protected," a spokesman said.

Exelon Corp filed a similar motion on April 16 on behalf of its gas delivery companies in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and northern Illinois.

Exelon "submitted the filing in order to monitor this case, as we routinely do when we have an interest in the outcome of a proceeding," a spokesman said.

Williams has asked FERC to grant the authorizations by Oct. 1, 2013, and plans to put the line in service by November 2014.

National Grid has signed up to take the project's capacity.

Companies have been incrementally building pipelines to deliver gas to U.S. Northeast markets as producers have ramped up production in the Marcellus Shale, a natural gas-rich basin sitting under several U.S. east coast states.

Frigid weather in January sent prices on Transco Zone 6, the New York citygate, to a 5-year high at $38 per million British thermal units, on average.

"We are responding to our customers' need for more supply to keep up with the demand they are seeing in their market," said Chris Stockton, a Williams spokesman, in Houston.