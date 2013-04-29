UPDATE 1-Germany's Metro posts consumer electronics loss, hit by investment
* Food business sales revenue boosted by stronger Russian rouble
LONDON, April 29 Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : * Group made a pre-tax loss of 5 million pounds in 2012 * Says 9.4 million pounds of revenues from F1 omitted from annual results for accounting reasons. * Group turnover rose 22 percent to 127 million pounds.
(Adds company news items, futures) May 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc s