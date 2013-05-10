BRIEF-Huangshan Jinma to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile
* Says it plans to change its name to Anhui Zotye Automobile Co Ltd
May 10 William Sinclair Holdings PLC : * Non-executive chairman, Bill Simpson, is to step down from his role * Retire from the board with effect from 28 September 2013 * Hugh Etheridge, a non-executive director, is to become non-executive chairman
from 1 October 2013
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement