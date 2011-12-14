Dec 14 Williams Partners L.P. said its Transco pipeline is seeking the U.S. regulator's approval to increase natural gas transportation capacity in the Northeast.

The expansion is expected to cost $341 million and will consist of about 12 miles of new pipeline at various locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The company plans to raise the 10,000-mile long Transco's -- which transports natural gas to markets throughout the northeastern and southeastern United States -- capacity by 250,000 dekatherms per day.

Williams Partners L.P is a master limited partnership focused on natural gas transportation, gathering, treating, processing and storage, natural gas liquid fractionation and oil transportation.

The partnership owns interests in three major interstate natural gas pipelines that, combined, deliver 14 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.

Shares of the company closed at $59.64 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.