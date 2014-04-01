April 1 An evacuation zone around a damaged
liquefied natural gas facility in Washington state was scaled
down late Monday following an earlier explosion as there was a
reduced risk of another blast from a leaking storage tank, an
official said on Tuesday.
A pipeline explosion at 8:22 a.m. Pacific time (1522 GMT)
Monday at Williams Cos Inc's LNG facility near the town
of Plymouth in rural southeastern Washington state had hurt five
workers and sent shrapnel into one of two storage tanks at the
site, according to Benton County emergency responders.
Due to the risk of further explosions at the time, the
Benton County Emergency Management office had evacuated
residents within a two-mile (3.2 km) radius of the site and
about 17 workers at the facility.
The county, later on Monday, shrank the evacuation zone to
one mile, allowing most residents to return home, after
emergency personnel determined there were no fires or leaking
pipes, Brian Calvert of the Benton County Emergency Management
office in Richland, Washington, told Reuters on Tuesday.
The evacuation zone was scaled down because the risk of harm
from the leaking storage tank was reduced, Calvert said, adding
he was not qualified to say if the tank could still explode.
"Liquefied natural gas poses a personal health risk
including nausea and difficulty breathing and it is also a
volatile explosive," he said.
Calvert said workers from Williams and emergency responders
were expected to return to the site Tuesday to look for any
leaking pipes and to begin securing the damaged storage tank.
The county also reopened a highway near the site to car
traffic and the Columbia River, which is close to the site, to
ship traffic, Calvert said.
Officials at Williams, an oil and gas company based in
Tulsa, Oklahoma, were not immediately available for comment.
On Monday night, Williams' officials said the leaking gas
had evaporated and there was no indication dangerous vapors were
drifting into the town of Plymouth, which has about 400
residents.
Early Tuesday, Michele Swaner, a Williams spokeswoman who
was traveling to the site, said on her voice mail that all but a
few of the evacuated residents were allowed to return home
Monday night and the company expected to have workers on site
later Tuesday.
WORKERS HURT
Five workers were injured by Monday's blast, with one
suffering burns, while four others were hit by debris and taken
to local hospitals, Joe Lusignan, a spokesman for the Benton
County Sheriff's office said on Monday.
Each storage tank stands 133.5 feet tall and holds up to 1.2
billion cubic feet of natural gas. Together, the Williams' tanks
can hold enough gas to meet nearly 3.4 percent of typical daily
U.S. natural gas demand.
The company said each tank was around one-third full before
Monday's explosion.
Williams said Monday it shut the connections from its main
line, called the Northwest Pipeline, to the Plymouth facility.
The 3,900-mile-long (6,276-km-long) Northwest Pipeline,
which delivers gas to and from several Western States, is still
operating, the company said.
The incident had no discernible impact on U.S. natural gas
prices, which mostly fell on Monday at Western gas hubs.
Shares of Williams gained 34 cents, or 0.8 percent, early
Tuesday to $40.92 on the New York Stock Exchange, while shares
of most other energy utilities were down.
