By Dhanya Skariachan
| NEW YORK, March 8
NEW YORK, March 8 Williams-Sonoma Inc
issued a disappointing earnings forecast and announced
the retirement of Sharon McCollam, who served as both chief
financial officer and chief operating officer.
The news sent shares of the operator of Williams-Sonoma
cookware stores and the Pottery Barn furnishings chain down more
than 4 percent, and raised concerns about the future of the
company without a seasoned retail executive like McCollam.
"McCollam is one of the smartest, highly skilled, hardest
working and widely respected executives in the entire U.S.
retail industry, and losing someone of her caliber would be a
setback for any company, particularly one planning to ramp up
its strategic initiatives," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony
Chukumba said.
McCollam is also retiring from the company's board.
The home goods chain -- which is in the middle of a range of
initiatives including boosting its e-commerce efforts, expanding
its global footprint and its West Elm store chain -- named Julie
Whalen, senior vice president, corporate controller and
treasurer, as CFO until it finds a permanent replacement.
Whalen has "big shoes to fill," Janney Capital Markets
analyst David Strasser said.
The company forecast full-year earnings of $2.37 to $2.47 a
share. Analysts on average were looking for $2.47, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Williams-Sonoma shares were down $1.50 to $36.34 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.