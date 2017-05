March 19 U.S. home goods chain Williams-Sonoma Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by fewer discounts and strong online sales in the holiday season.

The operator of Williams-Sonoma cookware stores and the Pottery Barn furnishings chain said it fourth-quarter net earnings rose to $133.7 million, or $1.34 a share, from $122.6 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.