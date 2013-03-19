By Dhanya Skariachan
March 19 U.S. home goods chain Williams-Sonoma
Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, aided by fewer discounts and strong online sales in the
holiday season.
The results coincided with housing data that showed
groundbreaking to build U.S. homes rose in February and that
permits for construction climbed to the highest level since
2008, raising hopes for the housing market and retailers who
focus on homeowners.
The company, which runs Williams-Sonoma cookware stores and
Pottery Barn and West Elm furnishing chains, also raised its
quarterly cash dividend by 41 percent, to 31 cents a share, and
approved a new $750 million stock repurchase program.
In the years after the 2007-09 recession, the company has
focused on selling more through its website and catalog, helping
it become the e-commerce leader among home furnishings chains.
Sales in its direct-to-consumer business, which includes
catalog and e-commerce, rose 19.3 percent in the fourth quarter,
covering the busiest selling season of the year.
Williams-Sonoma's market share has risen 33 percent over the
past five years, data from Euromonitor International showed.
Net earnings rose to $133.7 million, or $1.34 a share, from
$122.6 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier. Analysts were
looking for $1.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 10.9 percent to $1.41 billion in the quarter,
ended Feb. 3, above analysts' expectation of $1.40 billion.
For the current fiscal year, the company forecast full-year
earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 a share on sales of $4.20 billion to
$4.28 billion.
Williams-Sonoma shares rose 5.3 percent to $47.60 in
after-hours trading on Tuesday.