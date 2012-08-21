Aug 21 Williams-Sonoma Inc's quarterly
results beat Wall Street expectations and the furniture retailer
raised its full-year profit outlook for 2012 for the second time
this year, driven by higher sales at Pottery Barn and West Elm
stores.
Shares of the company rose 8 percent in extended trading.
The company expects to earn between $2.44 and $2.51 per
share for the year, up from its previous outlook of $2.42 to
$2.49 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $2.50
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter profit rose to $43.4 million, or 43 cents per
share, from $39.3 million, or 37 cents per share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $874.3 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 41 cents per
share, on revenue of $864.4 million for the second quarter.
The company's shares were up at $41.41 in after-market
trading. They had closed at $38.23 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.