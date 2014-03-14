March 14 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co (Transco) said on Friday it
expected unplanned work on its Southeast Louisiana Lateral
(SELA) natural gas pipeline to be completed by late afternoon on
Saturday.
Transco isolated the SELA system upstream of Station 62 near
Gibson, Louisiana, after a minor leak found on piping connected
to the separation facility there.
Transco's 10,200-mile (16,400-km) gas pipeline system can
carry 9.9 billion cubic feet of supply per day from the Gulf
Coast to markets throughout the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and
Northeast, including New York City.