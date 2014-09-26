LONDON, Sept 26 Willis Capital Markets &
Advisory (WCMA), part of Willis Group Holdings said on
Friday it had structured and placed a $250 million catastrophe
bond deal with California's largest provider of workplace
insurance.
The bond, 'Golden State Re II', is the second time the State
Compensation Insurance Fund has issued a cat-bond, Willis said
in a statement.
The deal, which closed on Sept. 16, provides the fund with
fully collateralised protection for workers' compensation
against a California earthquake over slightly more than four
years and three months.
Investor demand for the issue had been strong, Willis said,
resulting in the size of the deal being increased to $250
million from an initial $150 million. It was priced at the
bottom end of an initial 2.2 percent to 2.7 percent range.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)