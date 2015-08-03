Aug 3 Willis North America, a unit of a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, named Ben Norris as managing partner of Willis of Alabama, effective immediately.

Norris will be responsible for Willis's operations in its offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Montgomery in Alabama and Rogers in Arkansas.

Norris, who will be based in Birmingham, joined Willis in 2007 and most recently served as senior vice president, Willis of Alabama. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)