BRIEF-Staples names Brett Wahlin as Chief Information Security Officer
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer
Feb 19 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Christine LaSala as chairperson of its North America business.
LaSala, who previously served as the president of the WTC Captive Insurance Company, has 35 years of experience in the insurance industry. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.