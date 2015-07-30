July 30 Insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc said it appointed Thomas Messer as regional leader of aviation in Latin America.

Based in Miami, Messer will oversee insurance and risk management solutions for clients in the region, including aerospace companies, airlines, airports and general aviation, Willis said.

Messer joined Willis in 2002 and has served in a variety of roles within the aerospace re/insurance market, the company said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)