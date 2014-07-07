BRIEF-WH Ireland Group sells a property in Manchester
* Has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Readycount Limited, disposed of its freehold property at 11 St James's Square, Manchester to Beech Developments (Manchester) Limited
(Corrects last paragraph to say WCMA is the capital markets arm of "Willis Group", not "Willis Re")
July 7 The non-life catastrophe bond market issued record volumes during the second quarter, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory (WCMA) said, adding that it expects full-year issuance to be between $8 billion and $9 billion.
Catastrophe bonds help insurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring potential losses to investment funds. Investors receive a high yield on the bonds in return for agreeing to cover damages they consider unlikely.
A global slump in interest rates since the financial crisis has tempted more and more pension funds, institutional investors and high net-worth individuals to invest in catastrophe bonds and other capital market products.
Non-life catastrophe bond capacity rose 36 percent to $4.5 billion in the second quarter, WCMA said, driven by an Everglades Re $1.5 billion bond for Florida's Citizens Property Insurance Corp and two Sanders Re bonds totaling $950 million for Allstate Corp. (bit.ly/1r2O7pY)
"We feel optimistic that 2014 will end up a record setting year for the (catastrophe) bond market," WCMA Chief Executive Tony Ursano said, adding that he expected a "relatively quiet" third quarter and a "busy" final one.
WCMA is the capital markets arm of Willis Group. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 1,853 million before transaction costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.