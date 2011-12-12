* Terms of the deal not disclosed
* Deal to strengthen Willis' position in Italian employee
benefits market
Dec 12 Insurance broker Willis Group
Holdings said its Italian unit bought Broking Italia,
which specialises in employee benefits and is a leader in
supplementary pension programs, for an undisclosed sum.
Willis Group said the acquisition will strengthen its
position in the employee benefits market in Italy.
Willis, which has 350 employees in Italy, will see its Rome
headcount go up to 60 as a result of the acquisition, it said in
a statement.
Willis said Broking Italia founder Gianfranco Agostini will
join Willis Italy as deputy chairman and continue to manage
Broking Italia with his co-founder Daniela Andreussi.
Shares of Willis Group Holdings closed at $37.98 on Friday
on the New York Stock Exchange.