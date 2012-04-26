* Q1 adj EPS $1.32 vs est $1.25
* Q1 commissions and fees $1.01 bln
* Co to stop providing forecast
April 26 Willis Group Holdings posted a
higher first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates,
as it earned more from commissions and fees, but the insurance
broker withdrew its previous forecasts due to uncertainty in
some operations.
The company's results suffered from continued weakness in
its loan protector business, a non-core unit within its North
America segment that provides insurance services to the mortgage
servicing industry.
"Unexpected events and operational or economic disruptions
can significantly affect our business results," Chief Executive
Joe Plumeri said in a statement.
"With that kind of uncertainty, it does not make sense to
offer guidance on future financial results."
First-quarter net income was $225 million, or $1.28 per
share, compared with $35 million, or $20 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the London-based company earned $1.32 per
share.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $1.25 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total commissions and fees rose marginally to $1.01 billion,
while organic commissions and fees grew 3 percent, excluding the
negative impact of Loan Protector.
Shares of the company, which have gained 13 percent since
touching a year-low in October, closed at $37.32 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday.