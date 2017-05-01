BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 U.S. advisory services firm Willis Towers Watson named John Puetz head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) for the Missouri and Kansas markets.
Puetz, who joined Willis Towers Watson seven years ago, previously ran his own property and casualty insurance broker in Kansas, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.