BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
July 18 Advisory and broking company Willis Towers Watson Plc appointed Kemp Ross as global head of delegated investment solutions in its investments business, effective immediately.
Ross joins from Aon Hewitt where he most recently was senior partner, head of solutions and operations for investment. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied